Bond approvals will help Queen Creek school district build new schools

Officials working in the Queen Creek Unified School District are celebrating. According to final election results from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, both ballot questions for the 2017 QCUSD bond passed.
The district asked voters to approve a new $63 million bond and repurpose monies allocated in the existing 2014 bond:
Question 1: 56 percent voting “yes”
Question 2: 62 percent voting “yes”
QCUSD is one of the fastest growing school districts in our state.
“The approval of both bond measures, along with state support, allows us to keep up with our growth by building three elementary schools, one phase 1 high school, various capital improvement projects and middle school addition(s),” stated QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry.
Considering Arizona ranks 48th in the nation for education funding, these monies will help QCUSD to remain competitive.
Queen Creek Unified School District is a public school district serving residents in the communities of Queen Creek and southeast Mesa. The schools in the district are Queen Creek High School, Newell Barney Middle School, Queen Creek Middle School, Gateway Polytechnic Academy, Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, Desert Mountain Elementary, Jack Barnes Elementary and Queen Creek Elementary.
“I want to thank our voters and all of the people who organized a structured and honest campaign on our students’ behalf. Many people worked tirelessly to communicate the facts and encouraged our community to vote. Throughout the past several months, I have met many wonderful residents, business officials, elected officers, etc., within the Queen Creek area and I want everyone to know how impressed I am with the support they have for a quality K-12 educational system. Our organization serves as a cornerstone to a strong economy and democracy and I want to encourage everyone to share the good news about QCUSD,” stated Dr. Berry.
With the “yes” vote, QCUSD has committed to building schools as well as provide capital improvement and technology resources to these new and existing schools.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations and marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District.