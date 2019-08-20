CAC board member Gladys Christensen to receive regional award

Gladys Christensen

Central Arizona College Governing Board Member Gladys Christensen has been chosen as the Association of Community College Trustees 2019 Pacific Regional Trustee Leadership Award recipient.

Ms. Christensen represents the large geographical region of District 1, which consists of the cities of Coolidge, Florence and Eloy in the central region of Arizona, Superior in the northeastern portion of Pinal County and the communities of Eastern Pinal County from Kearny to Oracle, according to centralaz.edu/about-cac/governance/board-of-governors.

During her years of service as a trustee for Central Arizona College, she provided 37 years of leadership for CAC and the residents of Pinal County, according to a release.

Her work with numerous service organizations, including the more than 20 years she has served as a representative on the Arizona Association of District Governing Board, have benefited many, the release states.

As the state program manager for the Arizona Department of Economic Security, she managed employment and training programs in a large two-county area until her retirement in 1990. She became acutely aware of the needs of industry and as a champion for workforce development programs; she continues to ensure students receive training and employment opportunities, according to the release.

Ms. Christensen will receive the award during the 50th Annual ACCT Leadership Congress to be held in San Francisco this fall.

Additionally, as the Regional Award Recipient, Ms. Christensen is the sole nominee from the Pacific Region for the prestigious M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award that will be announced during the upcoming ACCT Congress.

