CAC hosting 4th Annual Job Expo at San Tan campus

Central Arizona College will host the fourth Annual Job Expo 10 a.m.-1p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the San Tan campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road.
Members from the community are encouraged to attend this event as well as alumni, current college students and high school seniors, according to a press release.
The list of participants includes, but is not limited to, the following organizations:
- Mediacom Communications
- Childcare Careers
- Liv Communities
- Horizon Health & Wellness
- Department of Economic Security
- Pinal Gila Community Child Services
- Arizona Care Providers
- Against Abuse Inc.
- Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex
- Arion Care Solutions
- Intel Corporation
- Tri-City Cardiology
- Visiting Angels
- GM Financial
- AmeriCorps
- US Army Recruiting
- CAC Departments/divisions – Adult Basic Education, Dietetic Education and Arizona@Work
“If you are looking to obtain full-time, part-time or summer employment, or are looking to transition into a new career field, this is a great place to start,” said Ann Mitchell, organizer of the event, in a prepared statement. “Job seekers should dress in business attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.”
To receive more information contact Mitchell by phone at 520-494-5428 or by e-mail at ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.
