CAC nursing students take part in emergency response exercise

On Nov. 15, Central Arizona College nursing students participated in the Arizona Coalition for Healthcare Emergency Response full scale exercise at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and Gila River Health Care’s Hu Hu Kam Memorial Hospital.
The coordinated exercise simulated a disaster caused by heavy rains and flooding in Pinal, Maricopa and Gila River Indian Community areas.
CAC’s nursing students posed as victims of the disaster to provide standardized patient simulations to emergency department staff in the two area hospitals. Students learned about disaster planning and the importance of triage.
The overall experience created a perspective that students do not normally see — disaster preparedness, training and execution of policies and procedures on a large scale including multiple city and county resource responses.
Debriefing occurred for students in the classroom and proved to be a significant learning experience.
AzCHER is a coalition representing partners in Gila, Maricopa, and Pinal Counties. Participants included tribal, state, county and local emergency management, public health, EMS, ambulance providers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, skilled nursing, long term care facilities, dialysis, hospice, home health and other health care partners.
To learn how to become a CAC nursing student and participate in experiences such as this one, call 520-494-5330, attend an information session (times and locations available at www.centralaz.edu/nursing) or call CAC advising at 520-494-5410.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
