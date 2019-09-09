CAC sponsoring intercultural studies in Greece during Spring Break 2020

Screenshot from the trip website at efcollegestudytours.com/professors-trip/2209142JW.

Today’s global community challenges each of us to engage with people and cultures we might not fully understand.

The more we travel, the more likely we are to connect local issues to global ones — and the more culturally aware we become in an increasingly interdependent world, according to a release.

Communication Studies at Central Arizona College will offer a study abroad experience through an intercultural communication course in Spring 2020.

Participants will explore intercultural studies in Greece, March 14-22. Attendees will discover limitless opportunities during an immersive week in Athens, Olympia and Delphi as well as discuss the feats of Michael Phelps and company at the site where the modern Olympics were born, and ponder life’s great questions in literal molds of Socrates, Plato and other great philosophers, the release states.

Students must complete a 10-week course in intercultural communication to participate. They will experience intercultural communication in Greek culture, explore ancient Greek history and culture, engage in Greek language and Greek cuisine, according to the release.

For more information, including costs and a full itinerary, go to EFCST.COM/2209142JW or call Professor Michelle Young, communication studies professor, at 520-494-5063 for more details.

