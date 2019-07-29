CAC to offer information session for integrated education, training program

Central Arizona College Adult Education for Work is offering a new integrated education and training program this fall.

An information session will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at the Casa Grande Center, Room B100, 1015 E Florence Blvd., Casa Grande.

By participating in this program, students can earn a GED and a nationally recognized construction credential at the same time, for no extra cost. The course will teach the GED curriculum in the context of the national construction certification necessary for the Heavy Equipment Operator, Welding, and Industrial Carpentry certificates and degrees offered by CAC.

IET classes will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Signal Peak Campus on Monday and Wednesday, during the fall semester. The program is 16 weeks. The goal is for every student to have completed both the NCCER credential and all five GED exams by the end of the semester.

The cost of the semester is based on income and will be $40, $70, or $100. Students will only pay for the class if they qualify for the program and attend the required orientation sessions on Aug. 5, 7, and 14.

To qualify, students must meet a minimum score on the TABE 11/12 exam, paid for by the program, and have a state approved ID to register.

To register for this special course or for more information, contact the Adult Education office at 520-494-5950.

Go to: centralaz.edu.