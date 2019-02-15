CAC’s annual business forum to offer university transfer information

The Central Arizona College Business Division and Business Club will have their annual Business Program and University Transfer Forum Thursday, March 28, at the Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge.

The event will begin 5:30 p.m. with an overview of CAC’s accounting and business programs as well as computer information systems, including web development and web design, microcomputer business applications and programming and network administration with cyber security fundamentals.

Students and participants must select one area to explore.

At 6 p.m., representatives from Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona will present specific transfer path information for each of the CAC programs presented at the session.

“Potential incoming freshman students or currently enrolled students who are interested in these guided pathways are encouraged to attend this once a year forum,” college officials stated.

The Business Division is requesting that participants complete an advisory program survey at the end of the evening and provide feedback on the programs.