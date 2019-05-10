CAC’s National Society of Leadership and Success recognizes students

The Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, which can be found within Apache Junction city limits, is at 805 S Idaho Road. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Central Arizona College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success recently had its spring induction and awards ceremony, marking the end of the society’s inaugural year at CAC.

Of the numerous induction, many hailed from San Tan Valley and Apache Junction.

Newly inducted members from San Tan Valley included Veronika Atilano, Gifty Amoako, Ryan Correale, Maria Cota and Karina Palomino.

Newly inducted members from Apache Junction included Stacie Burns, Kathryn Dawson, Janelle Digos, Conner Gamage, McKenna Hansen, Jaime Houser, Byron Kouris and Michelle Scheeler.

Victor Espino of Queen Creek also received an advanced leader certification.

CAC’s Chapter of the NSLS was established in August 2018 and in its first year on campus, 302 students joined, according to a press release.

Ninety one students completed the program in the fall and another 59 were added as inducted members this spring. New inductees received a Certificate of Leadership Training honoring their achievement and lifetime membership in the NSLS during an April 23 ceremony.

The NSLS is the nation’s largest leadership society with 950,000 members representing 700 universities and colleges nationwide.

In addition to honoring excellence, the NSLS provides a systematic program for members to build their leadership skills through participation on their campus.

To become an inducted member, students must follow a step-by-step program designed to build leadership skills through participation on campus.

The first step is an orientation followed by a leadership training day where the students identify goals and their true passions to create actions steps for achieving their goals.

The third and fourth steps include participation in three speaker broadcasts and three success networking team meetings. Following each meeting, they submit a reflective journal entry online. The final step is induction.

Inducted members can move on to obtain an Advanced Leadership Certification and Executive Leadership Certification by continuing their activities with NSLS. Six students were presented with advanced honors at the ceremony.

The CAC NSLS members recognized two CAC employees for their service to the campus and community: Christina Shepherd Jones, academic advisor, and Benny DeSantiago, coordinator of community outreach. Honorary membership was presented to Sherrie Licon, director of Student Success Initiatives.

Samuli Rauhalammi, professor of biological sciences, and Dr. Derrick Span, chair of social and behavioral sciences, were honored for Excellence in Teaching.

