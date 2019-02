Calling all kindergartners: QCUSD student round-up Feb. 12

The Queen Creek Unified School District is hosting a Kindergarten Round-Up at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at all elementary schools in the district.

This event is an opportunity for families to learn about the high-achieving QCUSD kindergarten program and class expectations, as well as ask questions of teachers and staff, according to a press release.

To learn more about kindergarten in Queen Creek and the registration process visit: www.qcusd.org/Registration

Kindergarten Round-Up will be at:



Desert Mountain Elementary (Grades K–5): 22301 S. Hawes Road, Queen Creek

Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary (Grades Preschool-5): 22801 Via Del Jardin, Queen Creek

Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary (Grades K-5): 22076 E. Village Loop Road, Queen Creek

Gateway Polytechnic Academy (Grades Preschool-5): 5149 S. Signal Butte, Mesa

Jack Barnes Elementary (Grades K-5): 20750 S. 214th St., Queen Creek

Queen Creek Elementary (Grades Preschool-5): 23636 S. 204th St., Queen Creek

Silver Valley Elementary (Preschool-6) (Kinder Round-up for this school is happening at Gateway Polytechnic Academy): 9737 E. Toledo Ave., Mesa

