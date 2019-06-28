Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek announces new curriculum for 2019-20 school year

Cambridge Academy students in a math class. (Submitted photo)

Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek is launching a new curriculum for the 2019-20 school year. It will be integrated in the kindergarten to fourth-grade primary school and fifth- to eighth-grade middle school, both at 20365 E. Ocotillo Road.

“The primary school will utilize Pearson myView2020 and its expertly crafted and research-based literacy program,” Principal Michael Ramirez said in the release.

The myView Literacy is a comprehensive, interactive literacy program that provides a balanced approach to teaching reading, writing, speaking, listening and viewing, he said in the release.

“In addition, our primary school will be utilizing Pearson enVision2020, which is a highly regarded math curriculum,” Mr. Ramirez said in the release.

The new K-3 enVision Mathematics 2020 combines problem-based learning and visual learning to deepen students’ conceptual understanding, Mr. Ramirez said in the release.

At Cambridge Academy Queen Creek’s primary school, Mr. Ramirez said the students will still get a full complement of electives designed to create real-world experiences.

“Our electives include music, computers, art and physical education. The middle school will maintain a similar bell schedule, but we’re integrating daily specials, which include Microsoft Office, Modern Art, Science/STEM Extension and physical education,” he said in the release.

Mr. Ramirez said it is important to him that the charter school always provides the best possible learning opportunities and environment.

“We have a responsibility to our families to remain relevant. We don’t have the large gymnasium, auditorium, sports fields, or budgets of the larger schools,” he said in the release.

“We may not have all of the amenities of the larger schools, but we can certainly provide an educational experience unlike any other in the area,” he said.

To prepare for the new curriculum, Mr. Ramirez said the school will hire new staff. He said he and the faculty are enthusiastic about integrating the new programs.

“It’s going to be a great year,” he said in the release.

For more information about Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek and its new curriculum and/or to arrange for a tour, call Michael Ramirez at 602-881-3280. Go to cambridgeacademyaz.com.

