Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek introduces new STEM curriculum

Recently, the students at Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek spent an entire school week focusing on and celebrating the charter school’s new STEM-based curriculum.

STEM Week, which took place Aug. 13-17, was an ideal way for the teachers and staff at Cambridge Academy to introduce the curriculum from the ROZZY Learning Center, according to a press release.

“Our partnership with ROZZY Learning Center is meant to drive the integration of STEM-based curriculum, as well as provide an easy framework for our teachers,” Principal Michael Ramirez said in a prepared statement, adding that every lesson is filled with videos, engaging activities, and hands-on learning.

This was the first time Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek held a STEM Week, Mr. Ramirez said. As he noted, he and the staff are thrilled to offer their students a curriculum that focuses on 21st century careers.

“We’re very excited to provide an additional forum for learning. Our STEM based curriculum allows students the ability to learn through trial and error,” he said in the statement.

“Our students love the hands-on feel and the opportunity to apply the inquiry process in every lesson, and they love learning in an environment where a student’s ideas and input are expected, but also valued, and where being wrong is not failure, but a teachable moment.”

As a parent himself, Mr. Ramirez said while he knows students can get effective language arts and mathematics instruction at most schools, it’s not as common to find a school that is also devoted to the STEM curriculum and getting students excited about learning in a real world context.

“It’s the additional learning opportunities in the arts, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics that sets our school apart. We’re blessed at Cambridge Academy to be able to provide these opportunities, and our small classroom sizes really enhance every opportunity,” he said.

The Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek campus opened in 2011 and is currently home to grades PreK-8.

