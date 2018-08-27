Cambridge Academy in Queen Creek uses interactive whiteboards in the classroom

Michael Ramirez, principal of Cambridge Academy at 20365 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek, has done plenty of research on the link between providing students with ready access to technology and academic success.

“Research seems to suggest that ‘1:1 classrooms,’ which means every student has access to his or her own laptop, helps to propagate greater engagement, improves student outcomes, and enables to students the ability to complete tasks, which mirror real world applications,” Mr. Ramirez said in a prepared statement.

As a result of the school’s commitment to giving students access to technology, the charter school offers a 1:1 environment for the entire middle school, according to a press release.

“For teachers, we are also one of the only schools in the state to add interactive whiteboards to the classroom. The technology is new, reliable, and provides substantive learning opportunities for our students,” Mr. Ramirez said, adding that he strongly believes that providing students with access to technology on a daily basis will help prepare them for their future careers.

“We live in a day and age where technology is fundamental aspect of our everyday life.”

Also, because Mr. Ramirez and his staff understand that online learning has definitely exploded over the course of the last decade—and that there are a number of educational websites that teach the integration of technology in the classroom—the school is also devoted to teaching students about a variety of related topics, a release states.

“We’re going to offer our students classes about important subjects like internet safety, the pros and cons of social media, Microsoft PowerPoint and Word,” Mr. Ramirez said.

“In our middle school, a number of kids have chosen typing as their elective, while others have elected to participate in class focused on the applications of Forensic Science. We’re definitely focused on the future here at Cambridge Academy Queen Creek.”

Cambridge Academy’s commitment to technology will never simply involve handing students laptops and letting them do their own thing, Mr. Ramirez said.

“Technology should be integrated using a systematic and targeted approach. Giving the kids a laptop and sitting down at your desk is not how technology should be integrated into the classroom,” he said.

“It’s imperative that our teacher’s plan and identify opportunities to integrate technology into the classroom.”

