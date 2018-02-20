Canyon State youth businesses help develop students’ career skills

Cafe, barber shop and boutique open to the public
The Canyon State Academy Youth Village enterprise training centers are open to the public.
The programs provide opportunities for students to engage with the community while developing and practicing career skills.
The academy officially kicked off the training centers on Jan. 29, 2017, when it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on its campus at 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
Canyon State Academy provides residential programming for at-risk youth who are given interventions, skills and opportunities to turn their lives around, according to its website: http://canyonstateacademy.com/.
Its program provides these youths with a safe environment where they can change, grow and become productive citizens.
As part of its mission, the academy developed its Youth Village, a social enterprise zone that provides students with vocational opportunities and helps integrate them into the community.
It helps the youths learn a trade by working at one of three businesses on its campus: the QC Junction Cafe, serving breakfast and lunch; NexGen barber shop and RePurposed thrift store.
The businesses build on vocational programs in existence at CSA, such as state certifications for barber skills and its culinary program.
The QC Junction Cafe is an eatery with a cause, serving food prepared by the culinary students of Canyon State Academy.
Food selections include breakfast burritos, sandwiches, soups, salads, pastries, smoothies, coffee drinks and local ice cream.
Its signature item is Righteous Rolls, a QC Junction Cafe specialty.
QC Junction Cafe is open 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Its phone number is 480-987-2038.
RePurposed is a thrift boutique that gives second chances for first choices. Clothing, jewelry and household items are rotated regularly. Donations of gently used items are accepted daily.
The boutique is open 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Its phone number is 480-987-2005.
NexGen barber shop enables young students to showcase their training through haircuts, shaves and trims. Its decor features trophy mounts and motorcycles furnished by GO AZ Motorcycles.
The barber shop is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Its phone number is 480-987-2021.