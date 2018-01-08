Central Arizona College announces December 2017 graduates

Central Arizona College recognized the following students who represent the December 2017 graduating class. The listing is organized alphabetically by campus location and includes the degree the student received.

An asterisk (*) after the degree indicates the student graduated with honors, according to a press release.

Aravaipa campus

Angelina Flores, Associate General Studies

Matthew Fode, Associate of Science*      

Josette Kimmel, Associate of Science       

Rosalia Linda Marquez, Associate of Science*

Maricopa campus

Lawrence A. Donald II, Associate of Arts*                              

Yanira Guadalupe Ferrer, Associate of Business 

Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Associate of Science

Brenda Mukamba Jackson, Associate of Arts*

Nicholas Kaltved, Associate of Applied Science

Michaela Jean Korges, Associate of Arts*

Tiffany Ann Nolan, Associate General Studies*

Claudia Karina Portillo, Associate of Arts 

Raelene A. Schlig, Associate of General Studies

Luke Amos Spencer, Associate of Business

Xiamara Kiana Sultan, Associate of General Studies                           

Angel Vargas, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies

Superstition Mountain campus

Daniela Arellano, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Elizabeth Bouchier, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*            

Rebecca Brandon, Associate of Applied Science – Business

Luke Forrest Butcher, Associate of Business

Jordan Capozzi, Associate of Arts

Andrea Castano, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Amanda Clark, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Lindsey Dale, Associate of Business

Debra Duarte, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology

Cindy Fletcher, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*     

Juan Garcia Jr., Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology

McKenna I. Gardner, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Alyssa Graham, Associate of Arts*

Johnathan Hanson, Associate of Business

April Hiscox, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Ted Johnson, Associate of Science*

Jennifer Kussey, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology

Kacy LaMonica, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Mattie Lynch, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Jessica McBride, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies

Tanae Mifsud, Associate of Arts

Magdalena Olivas-Cardiel, Associate of Business

Hirali Ashok Patel, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Paul Petrucelly, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*    

Bradley Rogers, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*    

Lindsey Streibich, Associate of Arts

Jamie L. Totland, Associate of Business

Tiffany Williams, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology   

Kaitlyn Ziglar, Associate of Applied Science – Radiologic Technology*

Signal Peak campus

Diana Abanto, Associate of Arts

Michael Behrens, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Motolani Bello, Associate of Arts

Sosha Beseke, Associate of Arts*

Jonathan Bouldin, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies

Alexandria Bratset, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Chaya B. Broad, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician             

Krista Caid, Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education

Wendy M. Canlas, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Adrian Cardenas, Associate of Arts

Kendal Carr, Associate of Applied Science – Fire Science Technology

Emmalyn Castro, Associate of Science

Christopher Chavarria, Associate of Science

Shannon Cheetham, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Sean Cole, Associate of General Studies

Justice  Coomes, Associate of Arts

Hannah Cordle, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician

Mariela Corral, Associate of Arts

Clayton Cox IV, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician

Eva Crossman, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*

Elizabeth Cuellar-Torres, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Arcelia Cuevas, Associate of General Studies

Renee Davis, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Lisabel  de Anda, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Lee Edward DeVaney, Jr., Associate of Arts

Yesenia Dominguez, Associate of General Studies*

Tristan Alexander Dziewior Kay, Associate of Science*

Megan East, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Maria de Jesus Eaton, Associate of Arts

Kendal L. Edgington, Associate of Applied Science in Accounting and Business*

Ebony   Edwards, Associate of Arts

Pedro Egurrola, Associate of Applied Science – Equine Management and Training

Felicity Ellis, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Slade Farrow, Associate of Arts – Agriculture

Lluvia L. Felix, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Kayleigh Ferguson, Associate of Arts

Martha Flores, Associate of Arts

Angel Garcia, Associate of Arts

Kimberly J. Garcia, Associate of Arts

Ramsey G. Garcia, Associate of Arts

Aaron George, Associate of Applied Science – Welding Technology*          

Lourdes Grijalva, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Jasmine Granderson, Associate of Arts*

Nicole Gutierrez, Associate of Applied Science -Early Childhood Education – Infant/Toddler

Bonna J. Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Sara Hammer, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Samantha P. Harber, Associate of Arts

Elisa Hernandez, Associate of Arts*

Dana Howell, Associate of Applied Science -Massage Therapy*

Debra A. Infanté, Associate of Applied Science – Health Information Technology

Devon Robert Jones, Associate of Science          

Eleanor Juarez, Associate of Arts*

Shannon Keeling, Associate of Arts Agriculture*

Jonathan Koppel, Associate of Applied Science – Welding Technology*

Tiffany Landis, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Nicholas S. Larsen, Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science – Culinary Arts*

Jeremy M. Leary, Associate of Applied Science – Fire Science Technology*

Crystal Leija, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Krista Loewenhagen, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Ana Lovelace, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Christy L. Manford, Associate of Arts

Jesseca Mares, Associate of Arts

Jessica Marler, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies

Dylan Marley, Associate of Applied Science – Live Audio and Lighting

Vanessa Martinez, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Ashley McHugh, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*

Jonna M. McKelvey, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*

Sadie Lee Merrell, Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Design

Dean Miller, Associate of Applied Science – Accounting*

Kristie M. Moncada, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Leticia Navarro, Associate of Science*

Meagan Neary, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Ngoc M. Ngo, Associate of Arts*

Alex Palacios, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies

Joquitta Palmer, Associate of Arts

Sofya Pangburn, Associate of Arts*

Hiren Patel, Associate of Arts

Natividad Patena, Jr., Associate of General Studies

Aaron Perez, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Audrey Denee Petersen, Associate of Arts*

Janae Phillips, Associate of Arts

Sandra Portillo, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Madelin N. Potter, Associate of Applied Science – Fire Science Technology*

Mary J. Rae, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Tracy G. Rascon, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Elmer Roman, Associate of Arts*

Brian J. Romer, Associate of Arts – Administration of Justice Studies*

Rochel Schemtob, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*

Summer Shy, Associate of Applied Science – Diesel & Heavy Equipment Technology*

Kieran Siegrist, Associate of Arts – Elementary Education

Regina Siquieros, Associate of Arts

Dionne Smith, Associate of Arts

Debra Soufleris, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*

Gloria Patricia Suarez, Associate of Arts

Nicole Townsend, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Nancy Tran, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Jessica Doreen Van Vleet, Associate of Arts

Destiny De”O”Shay Vaughn, Associate of General Studies

Julie Waters, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

Valorie Wilson, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing*

Janice H. Winter, Associate of Applied Science – Dietetic Technician*

William Wiseman, Associate of Business

Vincent Yubeta, Associate of Applied Science – Welding Technology

Ana Zaragoza, Associate of Applied Science – Nursing

San Tan campus

Naomi Barraza, Associate of Arts*

Jeremy A. Bell, Associate of Business

Ashley Bilbrey, Associate of Applied Science – Graphic Design

Damian Danelowitz, Associate of Business            

Natassja Ekaterina de la Fuente, Associate of General Studies

Leah Finney, Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education

Marisa Fry, Associate of Arts

Sean Gardiner, Associate of Arts

Andrea Greeley, Associate of General Studies

Amberly Hileman, Associate of Business

Alysse Knudson, Associate of Science*

Aaron Miller, Associate of Arts

Mikayla Petorella, Associate of Arts

Courtney Rena Ploussard, Associate of Arts

Taylor Ramirez, Associate of Arts

Jared Silvas, Associate of Arts

Jocelyne Valenzuela, Associate of Arts

Mitchell Webb, Associate of Arts

For more than 48 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County.

With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

 

