Central Arizona College culinary arts students receive gold medals, scholarship

Two students from the Central Arizona College Culinary Arts program brought home two gold medals from the Arizona SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference at the Hyatt Phoenix Regency.
Nicole Remmler and Josephine Vidal received the awards. Ms. Remmler competed in commercial baking and pastry, and Ms. Vidal completed the restaurant service competition. They will travel to Louisville, Ky., in June to represent CAC and Arizona in the national SkillsUSA Competition, according to a CAC release.
In addition to the gold medal, Ms. Remmler was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her SkillsUSA work.
The annual conference in Phoenix featured 70 skill and leadership competitions in a variety of career fields to determine who will represent Arizona at the national championships.
Chef Gabe Gardner, CAC professor of culinary arts, worked one-on-one with the students to prepare them for the competition.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.