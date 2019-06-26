Central Arizona College District No. 2 school board applications due by Friday

The Central Arizona College District No. 2 has a vacancy created due to the resignation of governing board member Debra Banks.

The vacancy will be filled by appointment made by Pinal County School Superintendent Jill Broussard. The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2020, according to a release.

Any eligible resident within Central Arizona College District No. 2 — including San Tan Valley — who is interested in being appointed can apply at pinalesa.org/el/BoardMemberSchoolDistrictVacancies.aspx. The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original mailed or hand delivered by the deadline — 5 p.m. Friday, June 28.

Area residents may also submit a request for an application by calling or writing to: Mark Krumrey, Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office, P. O. Box 769, Florence, AZ 85132; by e-mail at mkrumrey@pinalcso.org; or by calling 520-866-6565.

