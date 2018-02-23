Central Arizona College Foundation event raises $25,000

The Central Arizona College Foundation hosted A Night of Stars Feb. 9 to celebrate CAC alumni and friends who have donated their time, talent and treasures to the foundation and college.
More than 230 people attended the event, raising $25,000 to support scholarships and programs for students.
“The Night of Stars was a success and we express our gratitude to all of those who attended,” CAC Foundation Director Maggie Dooley said in a press release. “It is through the support of CAC alumni, friends, employees and our local communities that we are able to assist students financially to help them meet their educational goals.”
The fundraiser included a silent auction, dinner, wine pull, music and dancing. Rick Moore, CAC’s director of music and band, provided a music interlude for guests as they arrived.
CAC Foundation President Jackie Guthrie welcomed guests and CAC Foundation Member-at-Large Director Jack Stonebraker celebrated the “stars” in attendance.
Sean Ray with Sundt Construction Inc. offered comments about the CAC-Sundt partnership and the benefit to both entities. In addition, Mike Lillo, representing DPR and Architekton, shared information about current projects.
Attendees also heard from Gilberto Mendez and Jennifer Montreuil, CAC graduates who communicated their success stories and extended their appreciation to all those who provide financial support to help make a college education a reality for many students.
The highlight of the evening was entertainment provided by Evie Clair, a young Florence resident and entertainer who received national attention as a finalist on TV’s “America’s Got Talent” during season 12.
Sponsors for the evening were: Sundt Construction, DPR Construction & Architekton, Salt River Project, Sodexo, CampusWorks, APS, Abbott, A’viands, HilgartWilson, NextEra Energy Resources Pinal Central Energy Project, Pinal County, Pinal County Federal Credit Union, Resolution Copper, Rose Law Group PC and Snider Consulting Services LLC.
In-kind event sponsor support included Sandie and Tom and Smith, Pinal Partnership, Debbie Angwood, Edward Jones, Jack Stonebraker, Windmill Winery and Harold Christ.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.