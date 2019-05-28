Central Arizona College has live new-student orientation May 29 via Blackboard

Central Arizona College students have a new way to complete new-student orientation via a live session in Blackboard Collaborate Ultra.

The last planned online orientation — from the Aravaipa Campus, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 — is designed for anyone with questions about navigating the college experience. An orientation team will answer student questions in a live format from multiple campus locations, according to a release.

Other sessions were held from the San Tan Campus, Maricopa Campus, Superstition Mountain Campus and the Signal Peak Campus.

“The LIVE! sessions will be easily viewable from a laptop, PC, smartphone or other personal device. For optimal viewing, we recommend that students download the Blackboard app if they plan to log in on a smartphone or other personal computing device,” Sherrie Licon, director of student success initiatives, said in the release.

Students need to visit centralaz.edu/orientation to register and receive the log in link for the new new-student orientation sessions. While the sessions are live from each campus, students can sign up for any session, as the basic information will be the same, according to the release.

