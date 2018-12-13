Central Arizona College holds inaugural induction for National Society of Leadership and Success

The Central Arizona College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success recently held its inaugural induction and awards ceremony.

CAC’s Chapter of the NSLS was established in August. By the end of the fall semester, 209 new members joined.

Ninety-one students completed the program and received a certificate of leadership training honoring their achievement and lifetime membership in the NSLS during a Dec. 6 ceremony.

The NSLS is a leadership society with 950,000 members representing 700 universities and colleges nationwide. In addition to honoring excellence, the NSLS provides a systematic program for members to build their leadership skills through participation on their campus.

To become an inducted member, students must follow a step-by-step program designed to build leadership skills through participation on campus.

The first step is an orientation followed by a leadership training day where the students identify goals and their true passions to create actions steps for achieving their goals. The third and fourth steps include participation in three speaker broadcasts and three success networking team meetings. Following each meeting, they submit a reflective journal entry online. The final step is induction.

Inducted members can move on to obtain an advanced leadership certification and executive leadership certification by continuing their activities with NSLS.

The CAC NSLS members recognized nine CAC employees for their service to the campus and community.

Honorary memberships were presented to Dr. Jenni Cardenas, vice president for student services; Michelle Gomez, academic division assistant; and Dr. Sandra Rath, professor of speech communication.

Dr. Liz Baroi (professor of psychology), Heather Moulton (professor of English), and Fotini Sioris (professor of biological sciences) were honored for excellence in teaching.

Also honored by the chapter were Celina Salinas (assistant director of recruitment), Mark Ebert (academic advisor), and Gail Nettles (project director for TRIO Student Support Services).

Newly inducted members receiving their leadership certificate were:

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.