Central Arizona College holds inaugural induction for National Society of Leadership and Success

The Central Arizona College chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success recently held its inaugural induction and awards ceremony.
CAC’s Chapter of the NSLS was established in August. By the end of the fall semester, 209 new members joined.
Ninety-one students completed the program and received a certificate of leadership training honoring their achievement and lifetime membership in the NSLS during a Dec. 6 ceremony.
The NSLS is a leadership society with 950,000 members representing 700 universities and colleges nationwide. In addition to honoring excellence, the NSLS provides a systematic program for members to build their leadership skills through participation on their campus.
To become an inducted member, students must follow a step-by-step program designed to build leadership skills through participation on campus.
The first step is an orientation followed by a leadership training day where the students identify goals and their true passions to create actions steps for achieving their goals. The third and fourth steps include participation in three speaker broadcasts and three success networking team meetings. Following each meeting, they submit a reflective journal entry online. The final step is induction.
Inducted members can move on to obtain an advanced leadership certification and executive leadership certification by continuing their activities with NSLS.
The CAC NSLS members recognized nine CAC employees for their service to the campus and community.
Honorary memberships were presented to Dr. Jenni Cardenas, vice president for student services; Michelle Gomez, academic division assistant; and Dr. Sandra Rath, professor of speech communication.
Dr. Liz Baroi (professor of psychology), Heather Moulton (professor of English), and Fotini Sioris (professor of biological sciences) were honored for excellence in teaching.
Also honored by the chapter were Celina Salinas (assistant director of recruitment), Mark Ebert (academic advisor), and Gail Nettles (project director for TRIO Student Support Services).
Newly inducted members receiving their leadership certificate were:
- Bailey Abel, Maricopa
- Garrett Acuna-Taylor, Casa Grande
- Karen Aguero-Mancillas, Maricopa
- Michaela Anderson, Florence (exec officer)
- Kimberly Atkinson, Florence
- Arcelia Avechuco-Lopez, Hayden
- Harleigh Behrens, Florence
- Caleb Bianco, Casa Grande
- Aubrie Blauvelt, San Tan Valley
- Evan Braun, Casa Grande
- Josiah Burnett, Casa Grande
- Michaela Bustos, Maricopa
- Michael Cabrera, Arizona City
- Jose Carrillo, Eloy (exec officer)
- Cache Castelow, Avondale
- Amari Chaput, Eloy
- Arien Clemons-Hubbard, Florence (exec officer)
- Nicole Cline, Florence
- Kimberly David, Florence (chapter advisor)
- Mariena Dearstyne, Maricopa
- Taylor Deepe, Kearny
- Ashley Dobbs, Maricopa
- Alexus Dominguez, Casa Grande
- Vanessa Enos, Sacaton
- Victor Espino, Queen Creek (exec officer)
- Roxana Figiel, Mesa
- Tanesha Joan Freytes Colon, Maricopa
- Aerin Fulton, San Tan Valley
- Amanda Garcia, Casa Grande
- Brian Garcia, San Tan Valley
- Nicholas Gartland, Maricopa
- Eric Glass, Coolidge (exec officer)
- Naiya Guin, Casa Grande
- Leticia Hamilton, Coolidge
- Theresa Harkabus, Maricopa
- David Hernandez, Casa Grande
- Ravenna Hinojosa, Casa Grande
- Samantha Huey, Apache Junction
- Debriana Ibarra-Rodriguez, Casa Grande
- Ana Kearns, Globe
- Jessica Krempasky, Casa Grande
- Joseph Lara, Casa Grande
- Brittney Leonard, San Tan Valley
- Alexis Lindsay, Maricopa
- Kimberly Lovely, Apache Junction
- Liliana Matthews, Casa Grande
- Kayla McDowell, Kearny
- Kris Mejia, Casa Grande
- Angelica Joyce Mesa, San Tan Valley
- Michelle Muhs, Hailey, Idaho
- Jacob Nelson-Boaz, Casa Grande
- Drayton Nicholson, San Tan Valley
- Valeria Nieto, Coolidge (president)
- Valene Ordonez, Casa Grande (vice president)
- Yadhira Osuna, Maricopa
- Flora Peters, Florence
- Alexander Pollard, Coolidge
- Anna Ramirez, Eloy
- Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, Coolidge (chapter co-advisor)
- Lauren Reed, Casa Grande
- Samantha Ricardo, Maricopa
- Peggy Rider, Maricopa
- Jade Rodriguez, Casa Grande
- Marcos Rodriguez, Apache Junction
- Nery Rojas-Leo, Maricopa
- Danica Rubio, Casa Grande
- Estefan Ruiz, Eloy (exec officer)
- Kayla Russ, Casa Grande
- Pauline Sanchez, Kearny
- Maylynn Santana, San Tan Valley
- Julianna Sanudo, Stanfield
- Laura Sanudo, Stanfield
- Timonyeh Shines, Maricopa (exec officer)
- Cody Smith, Florence
- Jacob Soslowsky, Casa Grande
- Zaille Staine, Casa Grande (exec officer)
- Adina Stephens, Casa Grande
- Daniel Swann, Stanfield
- Emily Taft, Maricopa
- Ashley-Danielle Thompson, Eloy
- Janelle Tillman, Gold Canyon
- Yuliana Toledo Avila, Stanfield
- Ana Traslavina, Casa Grande
- Karolina Traslavina-Quihuis, Florence
- Juana Trujillo, Casa Grande
- Andrew Turner, Casa Grande
- Caitlyn Turner, Casa Grande (exec officer)
- Guillermo Valenzuela, Casa Grande
- Madeleine Van Sickle, Maricopa
- Rupert Ventenilla, San Tan Valley
- Stephanie Williams, Apache Junction
- Kelsey Winquist, Queen Creek
- Raya Woods, Eloy
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.