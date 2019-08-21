Central Arizona College, Maricopa High School celebrate CAC Connect partnership

CAC Connect will allow CAC staff and faculty the opportunity to assist high school students with the exploration of career options, applying online and registering for classes. (Submitted photo)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 20 at Maricopa High School celebrating the official launch of CAC Connect, A Maricopa Educational Partnership.

CAC Connect is a new and innovative partnership formed between Maricopa High School and Central Arizona College that provides an office space in the Maricopa High School Career and College Center where CAC advisors, academic departments and recruiters will meet with students during normal school hours.

“Maricopa High School is the first high school in Pinal County to offer this type of innovative opportunity to its students,” Brian Winter, Maricopa High School principal, said. “We are proud to pioneer such a unique program, one that will bridge high school resources with college resources in one easy to access package for our Maricopa students.”

CAC Connect will allow CAC staff and faculty the opportunity to assist high school students with the exploration of career options, applying online and registering for classes. This will provide students convenient access to interact with high school and college staff simultaneously, from the comfort and familiar space of their high school.

Dr. Tracey Lopeman, Maricopa School District superintendent told attendees, “This (partnership) is absolutely a pathway to greatness for our students.”

Dr. Jackie Elliott, CAC President, echoed her sentiments.

“CAC Connect will provide a true learning community for students. We look forward to seeing this program initiative grow throughout Pinal County,” Dr. Elliott said.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.