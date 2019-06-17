Central Arizona College offers summer ‘student success’ online webinars

Learn about Central Arizona College in webinars. (CAC)

Central Arizona College will offer student success workshops in a live online webinar format during the months of July and August.

These free informational sessions will focus on topics that are important to students and their families. They can be accessed from any computer or mobile device with Internet access, according to a release.

The summer 2019 workshop series dates are:

5 p.m. Monday, July 15, with a topic of “Parent Orientation: Supporting Your Student Through the College Experience.”

3 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, with a topic of “Understanding Financial Aid.”

4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, with a topic of “Study Strategies and Tutoring from the Learning Center.”

To register, go to centralaz.edu/studentsuccess. For additional information, e-mail orientation@centralaz.edu.

