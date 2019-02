Central Arizona College’s Social and Behavioral Science division is presenting a workshop series this spring. Each workshop is free and community members are invited to participate.

Following is a listing of all workshops being offered:

San Tan Campus

“Love and Plato’s Allegory of the Cave: Embracing Rational Self-Interest in Hopes of Healing Racial Divisions in the Classroom, on Campus and in Communities,” with presenter Dr. Derrick Span, professor of sociology, noon-1:15 p.m. March 4 at the San Tan Campus, A101, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.

The workshop will cover self-interest and the non-existence of love in American culture. Utilizing the imagery of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave, the presenter will examine self-interest as a more powerful socialization strategy for resolving hatred, bigotry and oppression in American culture and society. Explore how functional self-interest, as a new mindset and morality, can remedy America’s perplexing social problems, according to a release.

Signal Peak Campus

“’Straight Cash Homie’: Johari Window, Collectivistic Cultural Messages and the Changing Rhetorical Strategies of NFL, MLB, and NBA Players,” with presenter Barry Reagan, professor in speech communication, 10 a.m. March 19 at the Signal Peak Campus, I400, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.

“This public lecture will evaluate the shift in public discourse from highly individualistic and restrained communication strategies used by athletes like Michael Jordan, Randy Moss and Charles Barkley to the more collectivistic and personalized messages displayed by LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers and Yasiel Puig,” according to the release.

Superstition Mountain Campus

“Culture of Rioting/A History of Violence: The rise and Fall of Student Protests,” with presenters Dr. Joe Faykosh, professor of history, and Dr. Sandra Rath, professor of communication studies, noon-1:30 p.m. March 27 at the Superstition Mountain Campus, F115, 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

“This workshop will review what caused the rise in student-led protests on college campuses in the 1960s and early 1970s, and what led to their demise. This is the 50th anniversary of the Columbia University take-over in April, European student protests in May and other student protests in Chicago in August, which brought the counter-culture to the living rooms of Americans,” according to the release.

To reserve a spot, visit eventsatcac.com. To receive further information about classes available, call 520-494-5368.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.