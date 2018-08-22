Central Arizona College officially opens science, student union buildings

Central Arizona College recently celebrated the opening of the new Science Building and Mel A. Everingham Student Union at the Signal Peak Campus.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies took place Tuesday, Aug. 21, at each building on the campus in Coolidge.

CAC welcomed Lucy Everingham, wife of the late Dr. Mel A. Everingham, and her family for the occasion. Dr. Everingham served as CAC president from 1973 to 1984.

Dr. Jackie Elliott, CAC president, said: “Students will experience TRUE learning opportunities in the state-of-the-art learning spaces of our science building, and the Mel A. Everingham Student Union will be a destination for our students and community members.”

The new science building features nine teaching labs and associated prep spaces, a Maker Space/STEM classroom, faculty offices, support spaces and student gathering areas.

“Prefabricated panels were used for the exterior skin, providing greater quality control and faster construction times than conventional methods,” Austin King with DPR Construction said.

Daniel Childers of Architekton added: “The efficient and functional learning space of the science building is designed to draw and engage students in a 21st century education atmosphere.”

The Mel A. Everingham Student Union is home to the Vaquero Lounge, meeting rooms, campus bookstore, public safety offices, a café and dining hall, and outdoor stage that opens to green space.

“The Student Union’s centralized location and easy access will make it an icon on campus; a welcoming home to all students, faculty and athletes to socialize and relax,” Mr. Childers said.