Central Arizona College plans live new-student orientations via Blackboard

Central Arizona College students now have a new way to complete new-student orientation via a live session in Blackboard Collaborate Ultra.

The new online orientations are designed for anyone with questions about navigating the college experience. An orientation team will answer student questions in a live format from multiple campus locations, according to a release.

The dates for the upcoming sessions include:

From the San Tan Campus, 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

From the Maricopa Campus, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

From the Superstition Mountain Campus, 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23.

From the Signal Peak Campus, 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.

From the Aravaipa Campus, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

“The LIVE! sessions will be easily viewable from a laptop, PC, smartphone or other personal device. For optimal viewing, we recommend that students download the Blackboard app if they plan to log in on a smartphone or other personal computing device,” Sherrie Licon, director of student success initiatives, said in the release.

Students will need to visit centralaz.edu/orientation to register and receive the log in link for the new new-student orientation sessions. While the sessions are live from each campus, students can sign up for any session, as the basic information will be the same, according to the release.

