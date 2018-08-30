Central Arizona College president to host community forums

Central Arizona College President Dr. Jackie Elliott, will conduct community forums designed to give an opportunity for open dialog between the president and the community at all CAC campuses throughout the month of September.

There will be one at the San Tan Valley campus as well as one at the Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction, according to a press release.

The one on the San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road, is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 in rooms A100 and A101. Residents need to RSVP by Tuesday, Sept. 11 by calling 520-494-5200.

Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road, is hosting a forum from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 in Room F115. Residents can RSVP by calling the same number by the same date, a release states.

Other forums are scheduled for the Signal Peak Campus in Coolidge Thursday, Sept. 6; the Aravaipa Campus in Winkelman Wednesday, Sept. 26; and the MAricopa Campus in Maricopa on Thursday, Sept. 27.

