Central Arizona College Radiologic Technology students participate in Volunteer Day

Each year in November, the Central Arizona College Radiologic Technology program conducts its annual Volunteer Day.

More than 40 radiologic technology students and their instructors gathered to work on the Gold Mine and Petroglyph trails in the Superstition Mountains.

The group met at the trailhead in Gold Canyon at dawn and put in 160 man-hours conducting trail maintenance.

The student work crews concentrated on erosion control, pruning trees and bushes, and painting trail signs and hitching posts. This year marks the fourth year that the program has worked with the Pinal County Department of Open Space and Trails. Following the day of work, students rewarded themselves with a student cookout.

Prior Volunteer Day projects have included providing service at local food banks, the boys and girls club, Habitat for Humanity and others.

“Our annual volunteer day provides an opportunity for students to bond and allows them to give back to their local community. The students look forward to this day each year,” Frank Mollica, Radiologic Technology Program director, said.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing at Central Arizona College.