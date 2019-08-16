Central Arizona College students have access to health services

Medical-assistant training is offered by Central Arizona College. All students will have access to 24/7 telemedicine and counseling/therapy services (CAC)

When Central Arizona College students begin the fall semester on Aug. 19, they will have access to 24/7 telemedicine and counseling/therapy services for themselves and up to four household dependents, including a spouse and/or children.

WellVia, a national network of board certified, state-licensed doctors will offer medical consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. WellVia doctors can diagnose acute non-emergent medical conditions and will send a prescription to a pharmacy of the student’s choice at the end of the consult, if necessary.

A $35 fee will apply per consult and WellVia offers a discount prescription plan.

Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, CAC dean of student life explains, “Within minutes, students can speak to a doctor over video chat or phone from the comfort of their own home, car, or residence hall and get the acute medical attention necessary to stay in class and on track.”

Students will receive an enrollment email the second week of classes to complete registration for themselves and family members. All students enrolled at CAC are eligible and will receive the welcome/registration email.

In partnership with WellVia, CAC’s Student Government Association and the Student Health and Wellness Taskforce have made this health service access possible.

For questions, email Dr. Tramaine Rausaw at tramaine.rausaw@centralaz.edu.

Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.