Central Arizona College to host advanced technology academy

Central Arizona College will host the Third Annual Young Advanced Technology Academy for students entering seventh through 10th grades at the Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge, in June.

The academy will engage students in advanced technology such as robotics, manufacturing, welding, hydraulics and construction. Hands on, project-based learning in these areas will expose them to potential career opportunities for their future.

Students will also gain leadership skills that will help them in their future career, according to a press release.

Two different sessions will be offered. The first session, for seventh and eighth graders, will be June 3-6. Ninth and 10th graders will attend the second session scheduled for June 10-13. The academy begins at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. each day.

There is no cost to attend these sessions but students are asked to commit to attending every day. Applications are now being accepted and are due by May 23. Applications may be obtained by visiting www.centralaz.edu/trades.

