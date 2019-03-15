Central Arizona College to host luau, lecture on Hawaii

The Central Arizona College Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement will present a Hawaiian luau and lecture event at the Signal Peak and San Tan campuses later this month.

The Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge, event is scheduled in the Student Union from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 from 3-5 p.m., with the lecture following from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The San Tan Campus, 3736 E Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley, event will be Wednesday, March 27. The Luau will be take place in A101 from 1-3 p.m. and the lecture from 3-4:30 p.m.

The luau will include games, crafts, Polynesian dancers, music, food and information about the Hawai’i Travel Study program being hosted by CAC in summer 2019, according to a press release.

The lecture will center on the history of Hawai’i, including geography of how the islands were formed, first contact with the Western world, the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom, the current sovereignty movement for Hawaiian independence and the cultural revival (language, literature, music and hula).

