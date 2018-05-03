Central Arizona College to offer summer English Boot Camp

Central Arizona College will offer English “Boot Camps” this summer at the Signal Peak and San Tan Campuses for Pinal County students who have been admitted to CAC and tested into the ENG 090 or ENG 100 courses.
English (ENG) Boot Camp 1.0 will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 24 through August 2. Each session will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m., with a lunch break from 12:30–1 p.m. All materials and snacks will be provided, but student are responsible for lunch.
By registering for this two-week intensive grammar and writing refresher, students could potentially save over $300 in tuition and book fees and 16 weeks of time, according to a press release.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, July 11. Only 20 students will be accepted at each location. To register for the English Boot Camps please call 520-494-5380 or e-mail michelle.gomez@centralaz.edu
