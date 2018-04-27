Central Arizona College welcomes young women to conference 

Central Arizona College was the host earlier this month for the third annual Vidas Brillantes conference for young women, focusing on the connection between academic success and the pursuit of a bright future.
More than 90 young women from Casa Grande Middle School, Villago Middle School and Cactus Middle School attended the event.
New for the 2018 event, Kolette Draegan, professor of English, organized a service-learning project for one of her courses.
The CAC students developed a scavenger hunt to help attendees become familiar with CAC and to make them feel at home at the Signal Peak campus. Additionally, the middle school students ate lunch in the college cafeteria.
Each attendee received a certificate, a T-shirt, a backpack and a water bottle for their participation in the event. More importantly, students took away some life lessons on the importance of staying on track and being successful in school.
“It was awesome to have our CAC students interacting with our local middle school girls,” Sherrie Licon, director of Student Success, said. “Many CAC students were student athletes and their presence and engagement made a huge impact on our participants.”
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is executive director public relations and marketing for CAC.