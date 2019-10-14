Children’s author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford to present at Central Arizona College

Children’s author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford. (butterflyheartbooks.com)

Central Arizona College welcomes children’s author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford as a presenter for the Intercultural Lecture Series hosted by the Center for Cultural and Civic Engagement, Social and Behavioral Sciences Division, and Literary Arts and Languages Division.

An accomplished international dual language award-winning author, Ms. Rivera-Ashford has sold more than 75,000 copies of her books that relate to both children and adults in English, as well as Spanish. Among her most popular books is COCO, a read-along book and CD based on the popular ©Disney*Pixar movie.

“My books invite discussion of family traditions, remedies, language and culture. I invite everyone to open the door of opportunity to learn about and embrace their own mixture of ethnicities, cultures & heritage, and walk toward respecting those of others,” Ms. Rivera-Ashford states.

In conjunction with the intercultural lecture, community members as well as CAC staff and students are invited to attend the following children’s literature workshop and movie showings of COCO. All of these events are open to the public. Children are encouraged to attend.

A Children’s Literature Workshop is to be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Oct. 29. The workshop will be presented via ITV at all campuses:

Maricopa Campus (17945 N Regent Dr., Maricopa) – B113

San Tan Campus (3736 E Bella Vista Rd., San Tan Valley) – C123

Signal Peak Campus (8470 N Overfield Rd., Coolidge) – O208B

Superstition Mountain Campus (805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction) -C103

Aravaipa Campus (80440 E Aravaipa Road., Winkelman) – E108

An intercultural lecture followed by an author reception and book signing is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Signal Peak Campus, I400, 8470 N Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ 85128. The author will have books available for purchase. Ms. Rivera-Ashford will be present during the workshop and lecture only.

COCO movie showing are:

4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Maricopa Campus, A101, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138. This showing will be followed by a discussion facilitated by Professor Barry Regan.

3:30-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Superstition Mountain Campus, F115, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119. This showing will be followed by a discussion facilitated by Dr. Joe Faykosh.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 4, at the Signal Peak Campus, Residence Life Study Room, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ 85128.

To learn more about author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford, go to her website at butterflyheartbooks.com.