CHS marching band hopes to prove its talent in upcoming state competition

The 2019 Combs Marching Coyote Regiment is looking to qualify for the state championship competition after competing regionally for the past several weeks.

The Marching Coyote Regiment has been competing the last few weeks in both Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association and Arizona Marching Band Association competitions since mid-October, according to a press release.

The defending state champions placed first in their first two weeks of competition, and placed fourth on Oct. 27.

The competition was fierce in the final weekend of the regular season, but the Marching Coyote Regiment is ranked eighth out of the 20 qualifying bands going in to this the Nov. 3 semi-finals competition at Mountain View High School in Mesa.

The MCR is confident that they will improve on their performance and qualify for the state championships at Arizona State University on Nov. 17.

Combs High School is in San Tan Valley.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.