Coffee Cart Club begins at Combs Middle School

Oct 2nd, 2018

From left to right: Caedin Neill, Austin Fuller, Sam Ramirez Romero and Mayte Verdugo. (Submitted Photo)

Combs Middle School life skills class — which focuses on everyday skills, both academic and functional for students with special needs — started a Coffee Cart Club this year.

The purpose of the club is to empower the students with meaningful experiences that they could carry on past their time in junior high school, according to a press release.

Donations to create the club came from H&I Automotive in Mesa and Mander Cakes Distributions in Show Low. Each week, the students take coffee and tea drink orders from the school staff and deliveries occur on Friday morning.

Through this venture, students are able to practice their social skills and money calculating which are essential for future independent living.

