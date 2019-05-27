College for Kids slated at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus

This summer, children exiting grades two through six will have a chance to study animal biology during College for Kids at Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus. Students will participate in various STEAM activities and experiments around the college campus.

The program will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 8-18, at the campus, 80440 E Aravaipa Road in Winkelman. Tuition is $210 per child and includes supplies, a morning snack, lunches, a T-shirt and a group photograph. Transportation is available from most areas, according to a release.

Space is limited to 50 participants. Enrollment is open and acceptance into the program is on a first-come basis.

Payment plans are available; however, a minimum deposit of $50 is due upon submission of the registration paperwork to be guaranteed a spot in the program. Scholarships may be available, according to the release.

For questions regarding College for Kids, to receive a registration form, or to learn about scholarship opportunities, contact Elissa Craig at 520-357-2810 or by email at elissa.craig@centralaz.edu.

