College to offer information sessions for humanities tour of Italy

Central Arizona College Community Education is offering community members the opportunity to participate in a Humanities Tour of Italy. The tour is scheduled for May 13-22, 2019.
The structured program will include sightseeing trips, excursions, walking tours and many exciting local activities that will immerse travelers in the art and architecture, culture and culinary delights of Italy.
Tour members will travel to Venice, Florence, Rome, Pompeii and Sorrento with CAC Humanities Professor Alyson Hanson and other CAC students and community members.
A full-time tour manager will accompany the group and assist tour members in making the most of their free time.
Projected costs for this tour are $4,319, which includes round-trip airfare from Phoenix to Venice/Rome, centrally located hotels, 24-hour tour manager, daily breakfast and dinner in Italy and tour/entrance fees for various sites.
Additional expenses may include $400 for estimated personal expenses (lunches, beverages, snacks, “free time” activities); $78 for tips for ACIS tour manager and bus driver; and $25 for the CAC Community Education fee.
Academic credit is available by registering for CAC’s online humanities class HMC251 during the spring semester. The course will prepare students to make the most of their 10 days in Italy.
On the tour, the learning continues with lectures by local guides and excursions to many of the famous sites studied.
The application deadline for the early registration discount is March 19, 2018. A minimum deposit of $495 is required to register.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15 and thereafter on a space-available basis.
Those interested in learning more about this opportunity are invited to attend one of the following informational sessions.
The meeting will be presented via ITV at the following campus locations (Note: room numbers may differ at a campus, depending on the date):
3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6:
- Aravaipa Campus, Room E116, 80440 E. Aravaipa Road, Winkelman, AZ 85192
- Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- Maricopa Campus, Room B114, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138
- San Tan Campus, Room C126, 3736 E Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
- Signal Peak Campus, Room O208A, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ 85128
4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8:
- Aravaipa Campus, Room E116
- Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103
- Maricopa Campus, Room B112
- San Tan Campus, Room C124
- Signal Peak Campus, Room O208A
4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21:
- Aravaipa Campus, Room E116
- Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C104
- Maricopa Campus, Room B115
- San Tan Campus, Room C124
- Signal Peak Campus, Room O208A
3 p.m. Tuesday, March 6:
- Aravaipa Campus, Room E116
- Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103
- Maricopa Campus, Room B113
- San Tan Campus, Room C126
- Signal Peak Campus, Room O208A
3 p.m. Tuesday, April 24:
- Aravaipa Campus, Room E115
- Superstition Mountain Campus, Room C103
- Maricopa Campus, Room B113
- San Tan Campus, Room C126
- Signal Peak Campus, Room O208A
For additional information, contact Professor Hanson at alyson.hanson@centralaz.edu or visit www.centralaz.edu/humanities or www.centralaz.edu/international.
