Combs district students prove Character Counts

Eight students in the J.O. Combs Unified School District have been recognized for exhibiting one of the various pillars of the Character Counts Program.

The district partners with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each school.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the pillars, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.

The presentation takes place each month at the regular governing board meeting.

For October, Tony Corrales, director of Cardiopulmonary Services at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition.

The students receiving recognition for Trustworthiness were: Ashley Guillen, Combs High School, grade 11; Aiden Cadiz, Combs Middle School, grade 7; Natalie Bonilla, Combs Traditional Academy, grade 5; Melania Gonzalez, Ellsworth Elementary, grade 2; Abigail Anderson, Harmon Elementary, grade 5; McKenna Richardson, Ranch Elementary, preschool; Ella Hoopes, Simonton Elementary, grade 1; and Emma Lazenby, Combs Middle School, grade 8 (September recognition).

