Combs district students prove character counts

J.O. Combs Unified School District students were honored this month for demonstrating citizenship as part of the Character Counts Program. (Submitted photo)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District and Banner Ironwood honored students this month as part of the Character Counts Program.

The program recognizes one student every month from district schools.

“There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness,” according to a release announcing the May winners.

The presentation takes place each month at the district’s regular governing board meeting.

For the month of May, Jamie Kaalekahi-Mamac, inpatient services and clinical care operations director at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a certificate of special recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the governing board and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of citizenship: Londyn Cunningham, Combs High School, grade 9; Acacia Melvin, Combs Middle School, grade 8; Kayleigh Beasley, Combs Middle School, grade 7 (April recognition); Arielle Galang, Combs Traditional Academy, grade 6; Rylee Moore, Ellsworth Elementary, grade 2; Kasen Huber, Harmon Elementary, grade 5; Kenneally Quinn, Ranch Elementary, preschool; and Cain Sepahi, Simonton Elementary, preschool.

 

