Combs district superintendent finalists meet community Dec. 6

The J.O. Combs Unified School District’s Governing Board invites the community to a forum 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, to meet the finalists for the superintendent position.

The forum, which will be in the library of Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road, will be moderated by Steve Highlen, Arizona School Board Association consultant.

Parents, staff, students and community members will be given an opportunity to submit questions for the panel discussion that will include the finalists – Dr. Cort Monroe and Dr. Greg Wyman, according to a district release.

After the question-and-answer session, those who attend will have the opportunity to interact informally with the finalists and be able to complete comment cards that will be delivered to the governing board as part of its deliberations, which will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

Dr. Monroe earned his doctorate from Northern Arizona University in the area of educational leadership and currently serves as the assistant superintendent of student services for the Queen Creek Unified School District, a position he has had since July 2017.

Dr. Wyman earned his doctorate from the University of Arizona in the area of educational administration. He serves as the superintendent of the Payson Unified School District, a position he has had since July of 2014.

