Combs elementary students pick up STEAM solving myriad problems

Students at the Combs Traditional Academy used knowledge gained from the STEAM curriculum in an effort to solve a variety of problems. Some of their projects were on display Feb. 16 at the district’s SciTech Festival. (Submitted photo)

Fifth-grade students at Combs Traditional Academy recently worked on projects for the SciTech Festival, trying to solve real-world problems with knowledge gained in the classroom.

Students used science, technology, engineering, art or math, which make up the STEAM curriculum, to demonstrate a solution that already has been invented or devise a model of something they think would help.

Problems students confronted included threatened and endangered animals, extreme wildfires, energy conservation, homelessness and environmental issues.

A selection of these solutions were exhibited at the district SciTech Festival on Feb. 16.

All students were encouraged to not only participate, but learn from each other’s work, according to a district release.

“The students were observed collaborating as they worked toward a common goal,” the release said. “Students showed perseverance as they problem-solved, and our teachers, staff and families couldn’t be more proud of them.”

