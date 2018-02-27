Combs elementary students pick up STEAM solving myriad problems

Fifth-grade students at Combs Traditional Academy recently worked on projects for the SciTech Festival, trying to solve real-world problems with knowledge gained in the classroom.
Students used science, technology, engineering, art or math, which make up the STEAM curriculum, to demonstrate a solution that already has been invented or devise a model of something they think would help.
Problems students confronted included threatened and endangered animals, extreme wildfires, energy conservation, homelessness and environmental issues.
A selection of these solutions were exhibited at the district SciTech Festival on Feb. 16.
All students were encouraged to not only participate, but learn from each other’s work, according to a district release.
“The students were observed collaborating as they worked toward a common goal,” the release said. “Students showed perseverance as they problem-solved, and our teachers, staff and families couldn’t be more proud of them.”
