Combs High School junior Caroline Wu invited to All-National Honor Ensemble

During the 2017-18 school year, along with other talented music students across the U.S. and overseas in military base schools, Caroline Wu, a Combs High School junior, practiced with dedication to gain a chair or part in her local, district and state music honor ensembles.

Now she will join the “best of the best” for the National Association for Music Education’s 2018 All-National Honor Ensembles Nov. 25-28 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to a release.

The Jazz Ensemble and Mixed Choir concerts are 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 27 and the Guitar Ensemble, Symphony Orchestra and Concert Band concerts begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 28, in the ballroom at Disney Coronado Springs Resort. The cost of admission is $10 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase onsite, according to the release.

Caroline has been musically involved her whole life, beginning on the piano when she was 4 and the oboe at the age of 10. She has participated at world-renowned international camps and festivals, including Interlochen Arts Camp (2016 and 2017), Hidden Valley Music Seminars and Idyllwild Arts Camp.

In 2012, Caroline composed and performed a trio for piano, clarinet and cello, which was debuted at the Musical Instrument Museum with her two older brothers. In March 2015, she performed the Mendelssohn Piano Concerto in G minor with the Chandler Symphony after winning its Youth Concerto Competition.

Her recognitions include being awarded three Maestro Awards from the Worldstrides Heritage Music Festival in Anaheim, California, finalist in the 2016 Interlochen Arts Camp Intermediate Concerto Competition, Superior ratings recipient for both instruments in Tier 2 of the 2017 and 2018 ABODA Solo and Ensemble, Best-in-Class Award of the 2018 ABODA Solo & Ensemble, and performer in the 2018 Arizona Musicfest Young Musicians Winter Concert, according to the release.

In addition to musical extracurricular activities, Caroline is an active member of her school’s National Honor Society and track and field team, as well as drum major of her school marching band. In her free time, she tutors elementary students.

Names, schools and states, as well as music directors, of the 550 2018 All-National Honor Ensemble students, are at nafme.org/ANHE.

