Combs HS ag students plant seeds of knowledge with Ranch Elementary fifth-graders

Agricultural science students at Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley, have partnered with the fifth-grade students at Ranch Elementary School to support their learning of horticulture by helping them create a raised garden bed with plants.
The fifth-graders will be responsible for all the components of what it takes to have a garden, which was built on the Ranch Elementary campus at 43521 N. Kenworthy Road in San Tan Valley,
Students in the high school’s ag science program will start the plants in the greenhouse on their campus. The seedlings will then be transplanted to the Ranch Elementary garden, where the younger students will be in charge of charting the plants’ progress and developing schedules to water and feed the plants.
The youngsters also will make sure no weeds or pests take over their garden.
The high school students were responsible for all the mathematical calculations necessary for building this raised planting bed.
They collaborated in teams using all their resources of their new land lab to build this sustainable gardening tool.
Editor’s note: Brooke Davis is principal at Combs High School.