Combs Middle School band students win big in Anaheim

Combs Middle School band students won a number of honors, including the Sweepstakes Award, at the Heritage Festival, which took place recently in Anaheim, Calif.

Besides the big prize, the students also brought home three first-place awards for band, jazz band and symphony; three Gold Ratings for jazz, band and choir; and four trophies for top band (jazz, concert band, top strings and top instrumental program). Jazz and concert tied for first place.

In addition, Javier Suarez, jazz band; Amaya Martinez, advanced band; and Cambri Elder, advanced band, received individual Excellence Awards.

The school district congratulated the musicians and teacher Scott Lloyd.

Closer to home, district officials also announced at the Combs High School awards ceremony, graduating seniors received scholarships from the Combs Education Foundation: Banner Ironwood Medical Staff Scholarship, $1,000 each to Tess Davenport, Anastasia Vann, Kelly Brimhall and Jaqueline Guillen; Tyler Hedstrom Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 to William Calvert; Crossroads Future Community Leader Scholarship, $1,000 – Kelly Brimhall; and the Dr. Langer Scholarship, $1,000 to Alexia Martinez.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.