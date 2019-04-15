Combs Middle School students do ‘Everything is Possible’ learning

Combs Middle School recently participated in the “Everything is Possible” learning mindset. (Submitted photo)

Students at Combs Middle School in San Tan Valley participated in “Everything is Possible” mindset lessons.



Students explored their personal dreams and were taught the concepts of dreaming bigger than they think is possible, increasing expectations for themselves and always pushing for more, according to a press release.



Students considered the benefits of demonstrating a positive attitude in their journey of achieving their dreams and talked about viewing setbacks as a natural part of that journey.



Additionally, they were introduced to the idea of fully tapping into their creative abilities, trying new things, thinking outside the box and using their imaginations in achieving their dreams.



To demonstrate their learning, students created “Everything is Possible/Dream Big” banners to display their dreams throughout the hallways of CMS, a release states.



Furthermore, parents who attended parent-teacher conferences recently shared dreams for their students on interactive parent banners. Their messages tied in with the “Everything is Possible” learning.



“We are proud of our CMS students, it’s been fun learning what they hope for in their lives and the pride they take in their future dreams,” the school stated in a release.

