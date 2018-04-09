Combs Middle School students learn from photography experts
Combs Middle School photography students learn from Master Photographer Bob Coates. (Submitted photo)
Combs Middle School hosted corporate photographer Mark Skalny and master photographer Bob Coates as guest presenters on April 3, volunteering their time to share their experience with a new photography elective class.
Along with sharing their business experiences and entrepreneurial knowledge, they shared their work and instructed students on how to capture the correct lighting and composition in photos.
Combs Middle School is at 37611 N. Pecan Creek Drive.
