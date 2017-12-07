Combs Middle School students learning about the U.S. Constitution

During the month of December, Combs Middle School students are participating in “We the People,” a Citizen and Constitution Program.
Its goal is to promote civic competence and responsibility, according to a press release from Principal Laura Ridge.
Students “testify” before a panel of judges acting as members of Congress. They demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of constitutional principles and have opportunities to evaluate, take and defend positions on relevant historical and contemporary issues.
Among the participants are, from left, Claire Nugent, Sophia Apostol, Lilly Threlkeld, Cambri Elder and Allie Hastings, students in Kelly Roger’s eighth-grade social studies class.
Combs Middle School is at 37611 N. Pecan Creek Drive in San Tan Valley and is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District.