Combs Middle School students take top spot in aerospace challenge

Combs Middle School students tied for first in the Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge, earning them a spot in another competition.

Team Black Holes competed in the Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge, an extracurricular STEM program for junior high school students in Arizona, according to a press release.

Students are challenged to create a scale model and written report to colonize Phobos, a moon of Mars. The purpose of this mission is to develop a plan to establish a sustainable base on Phobos with minimum support from Earth.

As finalist, they will compete at the National Bank of Arizona on Saturday, February 9, in Phoenix.

