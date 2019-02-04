Combs Middle School students take top spot in aerospace challenge

Feb 4th, 2019 · by · Comments:

From left to right Luke Jensen, Benjamin Gardner, Franki Anderson, Savannah Moak and Joshua Thornes. (Submitted photo)

Combs Middle School students tied for first in the Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge, earning them a spot in another competition.

Team Black Holes competed in the Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge, an extracurricular STEM program for junior high school students in Arizona, according to a press release.

Students are challenged to create a scale model and written report to colonize Phobos, a moon of Mars. The purpose of this mission is to develop a plan to establish a sustainable base on Phobos with minimum support from Earth.

As finalist, they will compete at the National Bank of Arizona on Saturday, February 9, in Phoenix.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie