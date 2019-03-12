Combs Middle School teacher earns Excellence in Education award

Radio station 99.9 KEZ and Taylor Morrison Homes have selected Combs Middle School music teacher Scott Lloyd as their Excellence in Education award winner.

The Allred family nominated Mr. Lloyd for the recognition, according to a press release.

“Mr. Lloyd is more than just a teacher. He is a testament to the education field, instilling a love of music and inspiring creativity,” the family said in a prepared statement.

“Mr. Lloyd is the middle school’s band, orchestra, jazz band and choir teacher. Each year he takes students to a music festival in California. Last year alone his students brought back the ‘Overall’ award, four other awards, and out of the eight individual musician awards, four went to Combs Middle School students.

“Mr. Lloyd is all in and passionate about what he does. That is ‘Excellence in Education.’ Not to mention, it’s middle school students and that alone is rough.”

The Excellence in Education award is committed to recognizing teachers who are making a difference, a release states.

