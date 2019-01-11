Combs schools recognizes January students of the month

The January recipients, and one from December, of the Student of the Month award from the J.O. Combs Unified School District. (Submitted photo)

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of the district’s schools.

This month’s honorees includes 11th-grader Alexia Arledge of Combs High School; eighth-grader Rachael Peterson of Combs Middle School; second-grader Max Curtis of Combs Traditional Academy; fourth-grader Mason Elrod of Ellsworth Elementary; second-grader Savannah Hord of Harmon Elementary; sixth-grader Savannah Hord of Ranch Elementary and fourth-grader Edy Blamires of Simonton Elementary.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include responsibility, trustworthiness, citizenship, caring, respect and fairness. This month’s pillar of focus was respect.

This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting. For the month of January, Ms. Jamie Kaalekahi-Mamac, director of inpatient services and clinical care operations at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.

