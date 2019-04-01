Combs senior becomes first chair oboe in state band

Caroline Wu, a junior at Combs High School, has become the first chair oboe in the all state band.

Over spring break, she went to Indianapolis to participate in the Honor Orchestra of America as their first chair oboe, according to a press release.

Combs High School is part of the J.O. Combs Unified School District in San Tan Valley. The district’s geographical area covers 68 square miles, bounded by Pecos Road to the north, Moeur/Meridian Road to the west, Hash Knife Draw Road to the south and extending east to Florence Junction.

Combs High School is the only high school in the district, which features seven schools.

